Deshaun Watson has been extremely quiet on social media during his incredibly tumultuous offseason. The star quarterback is holding out from the Houston Texans in hopes of a trade, and is currently dealing with significant legal woes stemming from the 22 accusations of sexual misconduct that he faces from different massage therapists.

It continues to look very unlikely that Watson will play this fall. He could face a league suspension at some point in the near future, and/or be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. His deposition in the case won’t come until late Feb. 2022 at the earliest, per reports.

Watson has not been with the Texans for months. The team has clearly prepared for life without Deshaun, for a season at least, by adding veteran Tyrod Taylor and drafting Davis Mills in the third-round, using their first NFL Draft pick on the high-upside former Stanford star.

Last month, Watson broke his two-plus month social media silence with a few stories on Instagram, showing him working out in anticipation of playing football in some capacity. Today, he published his first post since March, and it is a well-produced version of similar workout exploits.

Deshaun Watson posts training video on his IG. His first Instagram post since Mar. 7. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/ni381jQcTb — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson had one of the best individual seasons in the NFL in 2020, completing over 70-percent of his throws for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The team fell apart around him, and finished at 4-12 on the season.

Their high first-round pick, which could have been used on a quarterback amid the Watson controversy, had already been traded to the Miami Dolphins, and ended up being dealt to the San Francisco 49ers, who used it to take Trey Lance.

Now, both the franchise and quarterback face completely uncertain football futures, with just a few months until the start of the 2021 NFL season.

