Deshaun Watson‘s agent, David Mulugheta, has never shied away from calling out the media if they unfairly criticize his clients. That narrative was on display this Saturday morning due to FS1’s recent comments about Watson.

James Dodds, who is known as ‘Uncle Jimmy’ on FS1’s Speak For Yourself, made some puzzling remarks about Watson. He basically questioned Watson and several other athletes’ upbringing.

“They want to be treated like a man,” Dodds said. “Now you do realize most of these athletes ain’t been raised by no man. So how the hell are they going to know how to act like a man?”

This controversial remark clearly bothered Mulugheta, who had a strong response for FS1 and the entire Speak For Yourself crew.

“FS1 and Speak For Yourself, the fact that you allowed this type of racist propaganda to be spewed on your show and then had the nerve to post it on social media is mind blowing,” Mulugheta tweeted. “You’re complicit in furthering the negative stereotypes not only black athletes face but African Americans as a whole.”

Several NFL players quickly came to Mulugheta’s defense this morning.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons agreed with Mulugheta, replying “Sad to see this.” Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard also had some thoughts on this FS1 segment, tweeting “Ignorance at it’s finest!”

None of the Speak For Yourself members have responded to Mulugheta’s tweet at this time.