Deshaun Watson’s Agent Blasts FOX Sports Host For Controversial Comment About His Client

Deshaun Watson looks on at the Texans game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson‘s agent, David Mulugheta, has never shied away from calling out the media if they unfairly criticize his clients. That narrative was on display this Saturday morning due to FS1’s recent comments about Watson.

James Dodds, who is known as ‘Uncle Jimmy’ on FS1’s Speak For Yourself, made some puzzling remarks about Watson. He basically questioned Watson and several other athletes’ upbringing.

“They want to be treated like a man,” Dodds said. “Now you do realize most of these athletes ain’t been raised by no man. So how the hell are they going to know how to act like a man?”

This controversial remark clearly bothered Mulugheta, who had a strong response for FS1 and the entire Speak For Yourself crew.

“FS1 and Speak For Yourself, the fact that you allowed this type of racist propaganda to be spewed on your show and then had the nerve to post it on social media is mind blowing,” Mulugheta tweeted. “You’re complicit in furthering the negative stereotypes not only black athletes face but African Americans as a whole.”

Several NFL players quickly came to Mulugheta’s defense this morning.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons agreed with Mulugheta, replying “Sad to see this.” Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard also had some thoughts on this FS1 segment, tweeting “Ignorance at it’s finest!”

None of the Speak For Yourself members have responded to Mulugheta’s tweet at this time.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.