Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says 2 Teams Report Is Untrue

A report emerged earlier this week that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is eyeing a move to one of two teams: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings. But it appears Watson’s agent didn’t get the memo.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Watson’s agent has told her that there is “no truth” to the reports that Watson has his eyes set on either the Buccaneers or Vikings. The agent said that the team is focused on clearing Watson’s name in court and in public opinion.

“We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,” Watson’s agent reportedly said.

Watson is facing a multitude of charges in court stemming from sexual abuse allegations. He did not play in 2021 but was neither suspended nor placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

The situation with Deshaun Watson ranks among the complicated of any NFL player since Michael Vick’s controversies in 2007. While Watson has not been convicted of any crimes, he has lost a ton of support across the league.

Meanwhile, Watson reportedly wanted out of Houston at the end of the 2020 season and asked for a trade. He was denied at the time but probably wouldn’t yield the Texans a major return anymore given the controversy.

We may not hear much from the Watson camp as it relates to his playing career for a while. But when his issues finally get resolved, there’s bound to be at least one team ready to welcome him.

Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?