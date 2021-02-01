Deshaun Watson’s Agent Shoots Down Latest Texans Rumor

By all accounts, Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. Still, that doesn’t mean we should believe everything we hear about the QB.

According to Watson’s agent David Mulugheta, the latest rumor about his client is unfounded. It comes from Miami-based radio host Dan Sileo, who says Mulugheta has told the Texans that Watson won’t be reporting to any OTAs this year, if they are able to be held.

“On behalf of “#DavidMulugheta”, who I speak to often, I can confirm this information is made up, like much of the other breaking news I’ve heard attributed to “sources close to Watson,” Mulugheta tweeted on Tuesday.

It should be noted that it is good business for Mulugheta to deny this even if it is true–but Sileo is known for shooting from the hip pretty much all the time, so the sourcing on his tweet should be at least taken with a grain of salt.

On behalf of “#DavidMulugheta”, who I speak to often, I can confirm this information is made up, like much of the other breaking news I’ve heard attributed to “sources close to Watson”. https://t.co/ycF1iqLhzA — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) February 1, 2021

What we know for sure here is that the new Texans leadership says it has no intentions of dealing Watson, despite the quarterback’s unhappiness with the franchise.

We’ll see if that stance changes as the offseason rolls on. If a team makes an offer Houston can’t refuse, they are better off trading Watson rather than holding on to a player who clearly wants a fresh start.

Stay tuned.