Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Deshaun Watson was interested in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar,” Fowler said in the report.

On Thursday afternoon, Watson’s agent spoke with NFL insider Josina Anderson. The agent said there is “no truth” to those rumors. “We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,” the agent told Anderson.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to that news. One analyst noted that Watson is expected to speak with the lawyer representing the 22 women who have filed complaints against him. That could be the reason for dispelling the latest rumors.

“I would expect them to say nothing less… Even they aren’t that foolish to say that less than a week from Buzbee talking to D4,” the analyst said.

Others think it means Watson is headed to a different team.

“Watson to DC confirmed,” another fan said.

“Shocker,” said one Vikings fan.

Watson doesn’t appear to be on the move just yet. Will he be moved before the new league year kicks off?

We’ll just have to wait to find out.