Deshaun Watson’s Agent Tweets, Then Deletes Comment On Nepotism

Deshaun Watson Watch is pretty much on, and every little thing that he and his people do is going to be scrutinized for a while. So it should come as no surprise that Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, is getting attention for what he’s saying online.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Mulugheta vaguely called out “nepotism” being at an all time high. Given the recent speculation regarding his client in Houston, people immediately speculated that it had something to do with Watson’s frustration with the organization.

“Nepotism at an all type high,” Mulugheta wrote. “Shout out to those of us who got it out the mud.”

Mulugheta removed the tweet though, and followed it up with another one. He explained that his initial tweet was just a reference to politics, not sports.

Haha actually a reference to politics this time. Everything isn’t about football guys… but hey whatever gets clicks I guess. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) January 8, 2021

As much as everyone may want to talk about politics right now, NFL fans are zeroed in on Deshaun Watson and his people. The idea of one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL wanting out and possibly joining another team is so tantalizing that every little thing will get scrutinized.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly fuming over the team not giving him the level of input into the head coach and GM search that the team said it would.

As of today, he reportedly hasn’t even spoken to the team since they hired Nick Caserio earlier this week.

Two sides to every story… Source tells me the Texans tried to get in touch with QB Deshaun Watson, prior to the Caserio hire. He hasn't returned or replied to their multiple reach outs. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 8, 2021

It’s a messy situation, and Watson’s agent isn’t making it any easier.