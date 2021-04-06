The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Responds To Today’s Press Conference

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, held a press conference alongside lawyer Tony Buzbee.

During the press conference, she alleged that on March 30, 2020, Watson assaulted and harassed her “in my own home, doing what I love most, massage therapy,” she said. “I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me.”

A few hours after her press conference, Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, responded. In his statement, Hardin claimed Solis and Buzbee sought $100,000 in “hush money” to settle allegations before the lawsuit began.

“‘My clients demain is $100,000,’ Buzbee associate Cornelia Branfield-Harvery wrote in a February 9, 2021 email on behalf of Ms. Solis,” Hardin wrote in the statement. “Ms. Branfield-Harvey followed up with a clarification of the $100,000 demand later that same day. ‘This offer remains open until Friday of this week.’ Mr. Buzbee is copied on all of the emails.”

More than 20 women have now filed civil cases against Watson alleging sexual misconduct. A total 22 women filed a case against Watson, including two more who have filed charges with the police.

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans sent a letter to season ticket holders addressing the complaints against Watson.

The NFL announced it is aware of the situation and conducting its own investigation of the star quarterback’s conduct.


