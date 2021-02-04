Deshaun Watson’s Ex-Teammate Names Team He’s Interested In

Several teams have been linked to Deshaun Watson in trade rumors, such as the Bears, Dolphins, Jets and Panthers. Well, it appears we can add at least one more team to that list.

Kareem Jackson, who played with Watson in Houston for two seasons, believes the star quarterback has legitimate interest in joining his current team, the Denver Broncos.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jackson said he spoke to Watson about the possibility of teaming up again. Only this time it would take place in the Mile High City.

“I had a couple of conversations with him,” Jackson said. “Just with him saying that Denver is a place that’s he’s interested in landing.”

Jackson said the Broncos think highly of Drew Lock, but adding Watson makes any team an “automatic contender.”

“You’ll probably have to give up a lot of key pieces on your team, but he’s a young guy and wherever he goes he’s going to be the franchise. He’s just that special. In my short time being there with him and seeing some of the things he was able to, he’s a special talent that doesn’t come around often.”

The Broncos may want to acquire Watson this offseason since he’d be a huge upgrade over Lock. However, the Texans haven’t shown any willingness to part ways with their quarterback – at least not yet.