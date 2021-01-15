The Houston Texans might be in for a long season as quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to show his frustration with the organization.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Watson was less than pleased with the way the Texans conducted their general manager search. Houston reportedly told Watson he would be involved in the search.

The team went on to hire former Patriots assistant Nick Caserio – apparently without telling Watson. That decision led Mortensen to report the elite quarterback would be open to a trade from the organization.

Watson himself remained quiet as he stayed away on vacation. However, the star quarterback made his return to social media this afternoon and it might not be a good sign for the Texans.

“I was on 2 then I took it to 10,” he said on Twitter.

So what does he mean? Well, last week ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Watson was much angrier with the Texans following the GM search than he was when the team traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was ‘a 2….This time, it’s a 10,'” Schefter said.

It’s clear Watson isn’t exactly thrilled with what is happening in the Texans building right now. Would he force a trade?

We’ll have to wait to find the answer to that question.