Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Responds To Claims Of Deleting Messages

As the sexual allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continue to unfurl, Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, is busy at work.

Hardin released a statement on Monday in which he, on behalf of Watson, denied the latest allegations claiming Watson deleted vital Instagram messages.

The latest latest lawsuits filed against the superstar quarterback contain accusations Watson deleted Instagram messages he sent to masseuses in which he allegedly tried to settle cases, according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

“As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle,” the complaint reads.

In the complaint for one of today's lawsuits against Deshaun Watson: “As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 29, 2021

Watson’s lawyer has since responded to such claims. He denied them in a new statement.

“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages,” Hardin said. “That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases…Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks.”

There have now been a total of 19 lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. The latest claims don’t bode well for the franchise quarterback.

We’ll have to wait and see how this entire ordeal plays out in coming weeks.