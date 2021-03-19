Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Responds To Latest Allegations

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the subject of numerous headlines over the past few months.

Initially, the stories focused on his alleged trade demand following a disastrous 2020 season. However, that trade request is the least of Watson’s concerns right now.

Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee said he is now representing 12 women who accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. “We are now representing 12 women and we will file five more cases in due course,” Buzbee said. “We have spoken to more than 10 additional women, 22 women.”

A few hours after the press conference, Watson’s lawyer responded, suggesting he will release a statement “next week.”

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Statement from Houston attorney Rusty Hardin who represents @deshaunwatson: pic.twitter.com/vjd6kHG6m6 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 19, 2021

Buzbee’s press conference came after he posted two screenshots of Watson’s alleged text messages with masseuses.

Earlier this week, the Texans released a short statement saying they are aware of the NFL’s investigation into Watson’s conduct.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans said. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.”

Watson has remained silent following a statement he released on March 16.