On Friday, the Houston Police Department had a major announcement to make concerning Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson,” the HPD said in a statement. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has already released a statement about the latest report.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” Hardin said. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

Statement from Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, about the filing of a police report today concerning Watson: “We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 2, 2021

Earlier this week, Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee expressed his concerns with the Houston Police Department on Instagram. He said a conflict of interest in the department is why none of his clients filed formal criminal complaints yet.

Hardin then called out Buzbee for his comments on the HPD, saying “His latest excuse for failing to go to law enforcement is also his lamest.”

It’s unknown if the person who filed this report has already sued Watson in civil court or is working alongside Buzbee. However, we do know that this is the first time that Watson has been accused of potential criminal misconduct.

We’ll provide additional updates on Watson’s situation when they’re available.