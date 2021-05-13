In recent weeks, discussions of potential settlement surfaced involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the 22 women whom have filed civil suits against him.

Earlier today Tony Buzbee, the attorney of the 22 accusers, said the women agreed not to take a settlement. “When asked about a possible settlement, Buzbee said that is not happening,” wrote Mark Berman of FOX 26.

Well, just a few hours later, Deshaun Watson’s lawyer responded. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, made it abundantly clear that Watson won’t accept a settlement without certain contingencies.

“In a recent interview, Mr. Buzbee stated that ‘a settlement is not happening.’ We certainly agree that there are currently no settlement negotiations being conducted,” Hardin said in the statement.

Interesting statement for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s lawyer on the possibility of a settlement, saying, “There would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times.” pic.twitter.com/NO5GY8FcAF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021

“While we have never approached Mr. Buzbee about a settlement, he has approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement. We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times. We want none of the participants – the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson – muzzled by a settlement agreement. Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same.”

Earlier this offseason, the NFL announced its own investigation into the claims against the Texans quarterback.

It’s unclear if he’ll receive a suspension heading into the 2021 NFL season.