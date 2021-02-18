Deshaun Watson’s Personal Coach Responds To Carson Wentz Trade

Matthew Stafford wanted out of Detroit and the Lions granted his wish. Carson Wentz wanted out of Philly and the Eagles obliged. Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, so what’s the hold up?

That’s the same question Watson’s personal coach, Quincy Avery, posed via Twitter on Thursday afternoon, following the Eagles-Colts trade involving Wentz.

“What’s the criteria for a quarterback asking to get traded, then actually getting traded? Asking for a friend,” Avery asked on Thursday via Twitter. You can’t blame Avery, and especially Watson for that matter, for his frustration with the Texans. Houston isn’t budging so far, and the Texans’ front office is doing everything it can to keep the superstar quarterback in-house. What's the criteria for a quarterback asking to get traded, then actually getting traded? Asking for a friend. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) February 18, 2021

There’s a big difference between the Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson situations, though. The Eagles didn’t want Wentz anymore and are perfectly happy moving forward with Jalen Hurts as their starter. Shipping Watson off isn’t as easy.

The Clemson alum is an up-and-coming superstar, and the Texans are justified doing what they can to keep him in Houston. At some point, though, Houston may have no other choice than to trade Watson ahead of the 2021 season. It’ll all depend on how the off-season shakes out for the organization.

The Texans are doing the right thing by not trading Watson just yet. The Eagles, on the other hand, wanted to ship Wentz to Indianapolis and move forward with Hurts in the process.