Deshaun Watson’s Trade Demand Reportedly Comes Down To 1 Thing

It has become very clear over the last few weeks that Deshaun Watson wants to be traded this offseason. His relationship with the Houston Texans may have reached the point where it’s impossible to repair.

On Sunday morning, ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported that Houston’s head coaching hire is not expected to change Watson’s thought process.

There are many reasons why Watson wants the Texans to trade him this offseason, but there is one in particular that stands out to Yahoo! insider Charles Robinson.

Robinson believes the biggest issue is that Watson has been lied to by Houston’s ownership.

“It’s about ownership,” Robinson wrote on Twitter. “Once you think the owner has lied to you (on top of everything else), that’s a wrap.”

Houston was supposed to let Watson have some influence on its search for a general manager and head coach. That wasn’t the case though when the team hired Nick Caserio as its general manager. Multiple reports stated that Watson was kept in the dark regarding that move.

The Texans then made the situation worse by not meeting with Eric Bieniemy during the first wave of interviews. He’s now a strong candidate for the job, but it feels like the damage has already been done.

While there are conflicting reports about Watson’s preferred destination, it’s obvious that Houston isn’t it.