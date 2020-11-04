Earlier this afternoon, news broke that the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans couldn’t agree on a trade.

The two sides worked on a trade for wide receiver Will Fuller earlier this week. According to multiple reports leading up to the trade deadline, those conversations continued, but the two sides couldn’t come to a conclusion.

Earlier this afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Texans were looking for a second round pick. Although fans know the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, they didn’t know what the Packers were offering.

Later Tuesday night, Rapoport suggested he thought the Texans and Packers would settle on a third-round pick. Of course, that means the Packers weren’t seemingly comfortable with giving away that kind of draft capital for the former first-round wide receiver.

Fuller is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. Through seven games, he’s caught 31 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns.

If he continues that pace, it would be the best year of the young former Notre Dame wide receiver’s time in the NFL.

Green Bay desperately needs another wide receiver to play opposite star wide receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers has lifted the Packers’ receiving corps this season, but even he needs help against the NFL’s best teams.

Adding Will Fuller would have given the Packers an extra edge on offense.