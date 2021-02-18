Report Details ‘First Crack’ In Deshaun Watson’s Relationship With Texans

Deshaun Watson‘s relationship with the Houston Texans is fractured, but it wasn’t always like that. The Athletic put out an in-depth story on what led to all the friction between the two sides.

Watson didn’t really have an issue with Houston’s management until it decided to ship out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. What made that situation even worse is that Watson found out about the trade on social media.

According to The Athletic, the fact that Watson wasn’t informed about this deal before it happened didn’t sit well with him. After all, he had a strong connection with Hopkins, both on and off the field.

Despite the head-scratching trade involving Hopkins, the Texans still managed to get Watson under contract for an additional four years. That was most likely the last time where both sides were on the same page.

Houston had a rough start to the 2020 season, which ultimately led to Bill O’Brien getting fired. Watson reportedly began questioning if the Texans have a legitimate plan since they fired their head coach so soon.

Things took yet another turn for the worse this offseason, when the Texans hired Nick Caserio as their general manager without consulting Watson. He was originally promised some say on their front office decisions.

And then finally the last straw came when Houston ignored Watson’s requests to interview Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy. Bieniemy eventually landed an interview, but it just never felt genuine.

After reliving all these events, it’s easy to see why Watson wants out of Houston. However, the front office hasn’t granted his wish just yet.