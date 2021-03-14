Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Dolphins-Texans Trade

The Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a major trade on Sunday morning. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t the major trade everyone is hoping for.

Miami and Houston agreed to a major trade involving two defensive players.

The two AFC franchises swapped linebackers. Benardrick McKinney is heading to Miami and Shaq Lawson is on his way to Houston. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the full details.

“Houston and Miami have a deal: Texans are trading LB Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson, per league sources. The deal also will include a swap of late-round picks, but the focus is the LBs,” he tweeted.

Of course, this was not the Dolphins-Texans trade everyone was hoping for. That trade would involve Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston and is reportedly interested in Miami.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report predicted that a Texans-Dolphins trade will happen.

“The Texans and Dolphins Swap Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa. … The Dolphins already know Deshaun Watson is a success, they’re loaded with the draft capital that will likely be necessary to compel the Houston Texans to deal their disgruntled star quarterback, and it’s possible Watson is the final piece of the puzzle for Miami to become a contender,” Gagnon wrote. “So why not upgrade? Players like Watson almost never become available, and the Dolphins are in the best position to make this happen. They can even offer the Texans somewhat of a post-Bill O’Brien cleansing by giving them back the No. 3 overall pick that was originally sent from Houston to Miami in the Laremy Tunsil trade.”

Perhaps that trade is coming eventually, but for today, Texans and Dolphins fans will have to settle on a swap of linebackers.