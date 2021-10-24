Drew Rosenhaus Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has been banging the drum for the Miami Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson since the summer.

He pounded it a little harder today, after Miami dropped a sixth-straight game. The Dolphins battled back to take a late 28-27 lead before a Younghoe Koo field goal on the final play lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-28 win.

In an appearance on the FOX-7 postgame show, Rosenhaus issued a blunt directive to the Dolphins organization: go get Deshaun Watson.

Drew Rosenhaus, with advice to Dolphins on Fox-7 postgame: "Go get Watson. Do what it takes. This franchise needs him." Darnold ineptitude and benching for Carolina today might have raised price. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 24, 2021

The NFL trade deadline is nine days away. The expectation is that Watson will be sent to a new team before 4 p.m. ET on November 2.

Whether or not that new team is the Dolphins remains to be seen. As Barry Jackson noted above, the Panthers are reportedly “expected to be involved” in the Watson sweepstakes. Carolina has dropped four in a row, and starting quarterback Sam Darnold was benched today during an embarrassing 25-3 loss at the New York Giants.

The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are also still being mentioned in regards to Watson. Of course, there’s also the likelihood that no matter who trades for Watson, they won’t be able to use him when they acquire him because he’ll be put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list.