It was reported last week that Deshaun Watson’s trade value “cratered” because of the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him. While that may be true, there’s still one team that reportedly has interest in acquiring him.

According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, the Philadelphia Eagles are still interested in making a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans.

Watson is currently facing legal issues, so it’s unclear when it’ll all be resolved. That being said, the Eagles have made it known that they’re in the market for a quarterback.

With multiple 2022 first-round picks at their disposal, the Eagles could make an intriguing offer for Watson.

Philadelphia traded away Carson Wentz earlier this offseason and tried to move up in the draft to select BYU’s Zach Wilson. If the front office really liked Jalen Hurts, it probably wouldn’t be looking for other options.

The main issue for Philadelphia is that no one really knows what will happen to Watson in the coming months.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently said that Watson’s career is up in the air due to all the lawsuits he’s facing.

“These are not going away absent Deshaun Watson somehow deciding to settle or these cases being dropped, which I don’t get the sense anything is happening anytime soon,” Rapoport said. “It also means that his future on the playing field is a little bit up in the air.”