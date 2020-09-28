Free agent safety Earl Thomas was in his native Texas today for a workout for an NFL team–but it wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Thomas worked out for the Houston Texans today. Thomas has been on the market since being released by the Baltimore Ravens in the summer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thomas is “more likely than not” going to sign somewhere this week, though he did not specify if it would be with the Texans or not.

Former Ravens’ S Earl Thomas is in Houston now and his “signing this week is more likely than not”, per a source. Before he signs, he has to first pass COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

The #Texans are bringing in free agent S Earl Thomas, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

The 31-year-old Thomas has been linked to a couple of different teams recently–including the Cowboys, whose fans seem hellbent on bringing the former Longhorn home.

However, the Dallas front office says it has no plans to entertain signing Thomas at this time. We’ll see if that changes if the team’s defense, particularly its secondary, continues to struggle.

Then again, if Schefter’s timeline is accurate, the Cowboys won’t have much time to reverse course on signing the seven-time Pro Bowler. He could wind up elsewhere sooner rather than later.