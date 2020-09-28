The Spun

Earl Thomas Worked Out For 1 NFL Team Today

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas.OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 18: Safety Earl Thomas III #29 of the Baltimore Ravens trains during the Baltimore Ravens Training Camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on on August 18, 2020 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Free agent safety Earl Thomas was in his native Texas today for a workout for an NFL team–but it wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Thomas worked out for the Houston Texans today. Thomas has been on the market since being released by the Baltimore Ravens in the summer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thomas is “more likely than not” going to sign somewhere this week, though he did not specify if it would be with the Texans or not.

The 31-year-old Thomas has been linked to a couple of different teams recently–including the Cowboys, whose fans seem hellbent on bringing the former Longhorn home.

However, the Dallas front office says it has no plans to entertain signing Thomas at this time. We’ll see if that changes if the team’s defense, particularly its secondary, continues to struggle.

Then again, if Schefter’s timeline is accurate, the Cowboys won’t have much time to reverse course on signing the seven-time Pro Bowler. He could wind up elsewhere sooner rather than later.


