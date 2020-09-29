NFL Insider Shares Latest On Earl Thomas, Texans

Earl Thomas worked out for the Houston Texans on Monday. It was a big step towards the superstar safety signing with a new team, after being released by the Baltimore Ravens over a month ago.

Baltimore terminated Thomas’ deal due to “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the franchise. The decision came pretty swiftly, after he reportedly punched teammate Chuck Clark at practice. He signed a four-year, $55 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money in 2019.

Thomas has been connected to a few NFL franchises, including both from his native Texas. Rumors about the Dallas Cowboys have been the most widespread, but the team has indicated that it isn’t interested in bringing him in. The Texans appear to have more firm interest in the former Seattle Seahawks great.

Now, former ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that Thomas’ visit with Houston “has been put on hold.” It is unclear what this means for his potential signing there.

I'm told Earl Thomas' visit with the #Texans, which was scheduled for today has been put on hold, for the time being, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 29, 2020

After the initial news of a workout with the Houston Texans, Adam Schefter reported that his signing there was “more likely than not.” The Texans are 0-3 after a rough start to the season, in which they’ve allowed at least 28 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three game starts don’t get much tougher than that, but Houston could clearly use some defensive help.

Earl Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler, making the team last year with the Baltimore Ravens after six selections with the Seahawks. He also has five total All-Pro selections, and was a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.