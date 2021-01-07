Eric Mangini Shares What He’s Hearing About Texans Job

The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after firing longtime coach Bill O’Brien after just four games of the 2020 season.

Earlier this week, the team hired longtime Patriots front office assistant Nick Caserio as the team’s new general manager. At least one former NFL head coach thinks that means the Patriots could be lining up a Patriots assistant coach for the Texans head coaching job.

Eric Mangini thinks Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the perfect fit for Houston. He could bring two notable former head coaches with him.

Mangini suggested former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia could take over as defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, former Jets head coach Adam Gase could take over as offensive coordinator.

“I think it’s Josh McDaniels job. I could see Josh McDaniels going there. Him and [new general manager] Nick [Caserio] played college football together,” Mangini said.

“I could see Matt Patricia being the defensive coordinator and Adam Gase being the offensive coordinator – they worked together at Michigan State. You’ve got the system in place because it’s the Patriots system.”

McDaniels nearly took over the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job a few years ago. However, he backed out at the last second and Frank Reich took over.

After the Patriots struggled on offense without Tom Brady, McDaniels could decide now is the right time to move on.