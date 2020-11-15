Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Texans’ Surprise Firing

The Houston Texans stunned the National Football League world with a surprising firing earlier this week.

Houston parted ways with longtime VP of communications Amy Palcic. The communications specialist was one of the most-beloved people in her field, at least in the NFL.

However, the Texans fired her in a stunning move earlier this week.

“Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was ‘a cultural fit,’ per sources. Palcic was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for best PR staff. She is widely respected,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who works closely with people like Palcic, had a one-word reaction to the news.

Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt had the most-telling reaction.

“First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL” Watt wrote on Twitter. “Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

Something isn’t right in Houston this season.