On Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced a few roster moves that made headlines as the team cleared cap space.

The Panthers released three players which gives the team nearly $30 million in cap space heading into the 2021 season. Why? Well, some think the Panthers are gearing up to make a run at Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans have made it very clear the team doesn’t want to trade its star quarterback. However, Carolina might be willing to go all-in to find its franchise quarterback of the future.

The Panthers already went after Matthew Stafford before the Detroit Lions traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Newton reported the Panthers will “make a strong run” at a Deshaun Watson trade.

From ESPN:

The Panthers, per a source, plan to make a strong run at Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson if the Texans grant the former Clemson star his wish to be traded.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was openly critical of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater following the close of the 2020 season.

He said the team needed a quarterback that could take over in the final quarter of games. The Panthers lost eight one-score games, which the team could have won with a better quarterback, according to Rhule.

It’s clear he doesn’t think Teddy Bridgewater is the longterm solution. However, a 25-year-old Deshaun Watson could be the answer for a long time.