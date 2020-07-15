ESPN Names 2 Other QBs ‘Losers’ Of Dak Prescott Situation

The Dak Prescott contract situation has ended pretty poorly for just about all sides involved.

But it’s not just the Dallas Cowboys who are likely to suffer the consequences of not signing Dak long-term. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell released his “Winners” and “Losers” column in the fallout of the Dak Prescott situation and found that two QBs may emerge as big losers too.

The first QB that might be deemed a “Loser” from this situation is Houston’s Deshaun Watson. While Barnwell conceded that Watson will get paid a big contract and soon, the fact that Dak didn’t get paid on the heels of Patrick Mahomes’ monster deal means that he will ultimately get a deal on par with other top QBs like Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

“With no Prescott contract, Watson will be negotiating off those Goff and Wentz deals for his extension,” Barnwell wrote.

The other QB Barnwell identified as a “Loser” was Cam Newton. New England’s newly-minted QB could conceivably be franchise tagged if he has a great year with the team. But Barnwell suggested that the contract situation with Dak Prescott opens the door for New England to acquire him via a trade at the end of the season.

Via ESPN:

“If Prescott is available via trade, New England might prefer to give up a first-round pick and sign up for a higher-floor, lower-ceiling option like Prescott on a multiyear deal as opposed to Newton. The Patriots would also likely recoup a compensatory pick if Newton left and signed somewhere else in free agency after an impressive season in New England.”

Those are interesting takes on the issue to be sure. But the NFL is wild and unpredictable when it comes to money and player movement.

All it takes is one monster year from Watson or Newton to potentially make the teams bend over backwards to bring them back at any price.

Were Watson, Newton or any other QBs actually “Losers” in this Dak Prescott situation?