ESPN Analyst After David Culley News: Houston Texans Are “Frauds”

The Houston Texans made a shocking move and fired head coach David Culley after just one season on Thursday. After posting a 4-13 this year, the organization decided to go in a different direction and try to move on from a dreadful 2021.

The NFL world was largely stunned at the Texans’ decision to part ways with Culley. The first-year head coach was able to show signs of progress in Houston during the year and accomplished quite a bit with an inexperienced roster.

Among those frustrated with the organization on Thursday was Michael Wilbon. The ESPN host unloaded on the franchise for its treatment of Culley and for not giving him an additional opportunity to improve next season.

“They bring a guy in. You sit there and you have a press conference introduce him in a big market in Houston, the fourth biggest city in America. You say he’s our guy, we’re gonna have him… First of all, it was fraudulent cause you only gave him a two-year deal. Then, he has no squad. He has maybe the worst roster in the NFL. And you can him? After you don’t even have your star quarterback?” Wilbon said on PTI Thursday.

“They’re a fraud to me Tony. The Houston franchise, the Houston Texans. What it says about the NFL is that it’s back in the usual position. It’s back in the usual place it’s been historically… So I don’t trust the Houston Texans at all and you know historically how [little] I trust the NFL when it comes to finding, promoting and supporting black coaches. So to me this is just a day to be angry and surly. And I am.”

The Texans fired their head coach David Culley after one season, and @RealMikeWilbon gives his thoughts on what it says about the team and the league today and going forward.

Wilbon’s opinion is shared by many fellow media members who think that Culley deserved the chance to keep his job in 2022. Nevertheless, the Texans will now join seven other teams in looking for a new head coach this offseason.