ESPN Says 1 Team Should Be ‘All In’ On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans…for now.

The superstar quarterback is reportedly extremely frustrated with the state of the franchise. He reportedly has not formally requested a trade out of Houston, but multiple reports indicate that is his preference.

Several teams have been mentioned as possible destinations for Watson. However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes one AFC team needs to be “all in” on Watson.

That team: the New York Jets.

The logic makes sense, from ESPN:

If Watson is put on the block, it would be a rare opportunity to get a franchise quarterback in his prime. The narrative coming out of the Jets’ 2-14 season was how the team lacked a positive culture. Put a player like Watson in the locker room and watch how quickly the culture changes. He would be their best offensive player since … well, maybe ever. He would make everyone better. Money and salary-cap space wouldn’t be an issue. The Jets have a ton of cap room, and Watson’s charges from 2021 to 2025 would be $10.5 million, $35 million, $37 million, $29.3 million and $32 million. Remember, the team that trades for him doesn’t have to pick up the prorated portion of his signing bonus; the Texans are on the hook for that.

Colin Cowherd sees the Jets as a team that makes a lot of sense for Watson, too.

The New York Jets need to make a play for Deshaun Watson: "This sounds like a move made in heaven." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ZyLuaRr19J — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 19, 2021

It’s going to take a lot to get Watson, though.

Reports indicate that teams interested in trading for Watson will likely need to give up at least three first-round picks to land him.