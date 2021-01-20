Teams all around the NFL are calling the Houston Texans to gauge their interest in a potential trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Over the past few weeks, trade rumors have grown louder as Watson has voiced his frustration with the team. The two teams viewed as frontrunners for a potential trade are the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Both teams have two first-round picks and could offer a blockbuster deal for Watson. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted there are a few sleeper teams as well.

“The Chicago Bears. I know there are people in that building that are very high on Deshaun Watson,” Fowler said. “Even though they passed on him in 2017, general manager Ryan Pace could maybe get a mulligan.”

🔹 Chicago Bears 🔹 Carolina Panthers 🔹 Washington Football Team@JFowlerESPN's list of sleepers in a potential Deshaun Watson trade. pic.twitter.com/bm6D9fZDhF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 20, 2021

“Carolina Panthers, I’m hearing, would gauge interest if he was indeed on the market,” Fowler went on to say. “This is a team that wasn’t completely sold on Teddy Bridgewater – they’ve sort of made that clear.”

Last but not least, Fowler said Washington is also a team to watch out for. “Washington Football team is another that is mentioned as going to be busy this offseason trying to get their future quarterback,” he said.

This all assumes the Houston Texans are willing to part with their franchise quarterback. New general manager Nick Caserio could easily decide Watson is more valuable than anything they would get back in a trade.