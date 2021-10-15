ESPN Insiders Share Latest On Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

No player in the NFL has been mentioned in more trade rumors this year than Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Friday, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared the latest on the star signal-caller’s future in the league.

The Texans have been fairly quiet about Watson’s future with the franchise in large part because of his current legal situation. He’s facing 22 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

While the NFL has not yet suspended Watson nor placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, it seems like teams are hesitant to trade away assets for him.

When asked about potentially trading away Watson, Texans owner Cal McNair said the front office is taking a “wait and see” approach. Although that sounds logical, the team does have an important decision to make before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Any blockbuster trade involving the Pro Bowl quarterback would undoubtedly rock the NFL world, but Fowler and Graziano are reporting that it “doesn’t sound likely” the Texans trade Watson before the deadline.

Could Deshaun Watson get traded soon? Everything we know about his status, the Texans' stance and potential suitors (from @DanGrazianoESPN and me)https://t.co/gApuqjK12t — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2021

If Watson’s lawsuits never emerged, Fowler and Graziano’s sources believe the Miami Dolphins would have acquired the star quarterback.

In the event Watson puts this situation behind him, the Dolphins will re-emerge as a suitor for him. Fowler and Graziano also listed the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team as potential landing spots.

[ESPN]