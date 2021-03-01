Just a year ago, the Texans’ future was bright with DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt leading the way. Fast forward to now, just one remains in Houston.

Bill O’Brien traded Hopkins to Arizona a year ago for practically nothing in return. Houston then released Watt this off-season, and the star defensive end announced on Monday he’s signing with the Cardinals. What about Watson?

The Texans granted both Hopkins’ and Watt’s requests, but continue to hold out on Watson. The superstar quarterback wants out of Houston, and appears committed to such a desire. To make matters worse, Watson’s former superstar teammates are now reunited in Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

NFL fans can’t help but make the same joke about Watson and how he must feel after seeing Watt’s free agency decision on Monday. Take a look.

Deshaun Watson seeing his buddies reunited on the same team pic.twitter.com/gY8pnzMs9s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 1, 2021

Deshaun Watson watching JJ Watt and D-Hop on the same team @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/4fpCGJ5n1f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021

It feels inevitable the Texans give in to Deshaun Watson’s demands and trade him ahead of the 2021 season. But the fact Houston has yet to budge could be a bad sign for the young quarterback.

The Texans were more than willing to ship off Hopkins last year and Watt this off-season. The organization essentially let both walk for free.

It’s not surprising the Texans aren’t using the same path for Watson, who’s already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But unless Watson changes his mind, Houston doesn’t have much leverage in the situation.

Watson must be feeling down after seeing his former teammates and friends reunite in Arizona.