Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About David Culley On Monday

Houston Texans head coach David Culley waves to the crowd.HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans waves to fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Even though the Houston Texans are set to hire Lovie Smith as their next head coach, fans and media are still upset over what happened to David Culley.

Culley was fired after just one year with the team when Houston finished 4-13.

He was given an impossible situation but still had the Texans competitive in numerous games. They even beat the Chargers late in the year and almost took down the Titans in Week 18.

Quarterback Davis Mills also showed some promise under Culley. He finished with 2,664 yards through the air, along with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Houston then went through a massive coaching search only to hire Smith, who was Culley’s defensive coordinator last season.

The NFL world isn’t pleased with how this all played out.

The Texans were reportedly down to a few finalists (Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon, and Josh McCown) but decided to go in a different direction.

Time will tell if the Texans bet will pay off.

