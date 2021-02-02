The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans React To Hypothetical Deshaun Watson-Chase Young Trade

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans takes the field for warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL world is waiting to see if the Houston Texans eventually trade Deshaun Watson. The quarterback wants out, but the team won’t budge for now.

If Houston does deal Watson, they had better be receiving the motherlode in return. Veteran Houston scribe John McClain tweeted over the weekend that the Texans would want at “2 ones (first-round picks), 2 twos (second-round picks) and 2 young defensive starters, at the least.”

Well, how about three first-rounders and one of the best young defensive players in football? That’s the trade proposal that the guys over at PFF came up with on Wednesday.

They suggested the Washington Football Team offer up its next three first-round picks and star defensive end Chase Young in exchange for Watson. Young was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and had an outstanding rookie season.

A proposal like this, even hypothetically, is going to elicit strong reaction. Predictably, fans are divided into two camps.

Texans fans seem happy with this return if they have to trade their franchise quarterback, while WFT supporters are nixing the idea.

It does feel like a trade of this magnitude is too much of a blockbuster to ever happen.

It does make for fun offseason debate though, which is probably what PFF was going for when it posted the tweet.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.