Fans React To Hypothetical Deshaun Watson-Chase Young Trade

The NFL world is waiting to see if the Houston Texans eventually trade Deshaun Watson. The quarterback wants out, but the team won’t budge for now.

If Houston does deal Watson, they had better be receiving the motherlode in return. Veteran Houston scribe John McClain tweeted over the weekend that the Texans would want at “2 ones (first-round picks), 2 twos (second-round picks) and 2 young defensive starters, at the least.”

Well, how about three first-rounders and one of the best young defensive players in football? That’s the trade proposal that the guys over at PFF came up with on Wednesday.

They suggested the Washington Football Team offer up its next three first-round picks and star defensive end Chase Young in exchange for Watson. Young was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and had an outstanding rookie season.

🚨 HYPOTHETICAL TRADE 🚨 Who got the better deal? 🤔 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bkEwnJRCC0 — PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2021

A proposal like this, even hypothetically, is going to elicit strong reaction. Predictably, fans are divided into two camps.

Texans fans seem happy with this return if they have to trade their franchise quarterback, while WFT supporters are nixing the idea.

Yo sign me up. Might need some mid round draft capital as well but I would honestly take this trade in a heartbeat. #Texans https://t.co/ezq59qk737 — Dustin Page (@DustinMPage) February 2, 2021

Tf. In no way does Washington give up Chase and only get Watson back https://t.co/Ns11DKBUw0 — Aarik (@AarikLong) February 2, 2021

That’s laughable even after seeing what’s Stanford cost. 3 firsts, 2 thirds, Cole Holcomb and Ryan Anderson for Watson and 2 fourths would make much more sense https://t.co/ANZF7lMzFP — Ryan L (@tippe1931) February 2, 2021

This would be the dumbest shit ever. WATSON IS NOT WORTH IT. https://t.co/s6rnIkVpN8 — T (@spiketeejoint) February 2, 2021

Texans win this trade by a lot. Especially because Watson wants out. Only way this is a win for the Football team is if they get a super bowl out of it. Which I don’t see happening https://t.co/Nk1eAnEDRE — KingNewcomb (@KingNewcomb) February 2, 2021

Dan Snyder. Do NOT effing entertain this… https://t.co/hB2IJuOsXC — Chuck B (@CreamedCorn21) February 2, 2021

It does feel like a trade of this magnitude is too much of a blockbuster to ever happen.

It does make for fun offseason debate though, which is probably what PFF was going for when it posted the tweet.