Father Of QB Davis Mills Has Message For Texans Fans

Davis Mills was a relatively unheralded prospect of Stanford less than a year ago. Fast forward to Thursday night and he’ll be making the first start of his NFL career.

Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans tonight against the Carolina Panthers. If you would have told us that a few weeks ago, we wouldn’t have believed you.

Mills didn’t necessarily earn the gig. Tyrod Taylor’s injury and Deshaun Watson’s holdout opened the door for the former Stanford quarterback. Regardless, he’s going to try and make the most of the opportunity.

The Texans quarterback’s dad, Steve, sent Houston fans a message ahead of Thursday Night Football. He’s just hoping the fans give his son a chance instead of rushing to judgement.

“Give the kid a chance,” Steve said, via FOX26’s Mark Berman. “He’s probably out there a little earlier than anyone anticipate. Stick with him and he’ll do good by you.”

Absolutely no one should use Davis Mills’ performance this evening as a barometer.

The Texans took Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was supposed to be a multi-year project. After all, he started just 11 games during his collegiate career.

Instead, Mills is being thrust into the spotlight much earlier than expected. His teammates will need to play lights out to help him get a win.

Check out Mills’ debut as the Texans’ starter at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.