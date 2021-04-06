First Deshaun Watson Accuser Comes Forward, Reveals Identity

More than 20 women have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the first one to do so identified herself on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct, held a press conference alongside lawyer Tony Buzbee. During it, she alleged that on March 30, 2020, Watson assaulted and harassed her “in my own home, doing what I love most, massage therapy.”

“I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me,” Solis said.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Ashley Solis: "I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy" [via @gifdsports]pic.twitter.com/8c6qyCRrtC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 6, 2021

Solis would go on to say that she has suffered from anxiety, depression and panic attacks as a result of what allegedly happened just over one year ago.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things,” Solis added.

Ashley Solis "My father, who was once a diehard Texans fan, can no longer mention his name without turning red…we were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things" pic.twitter.com/LLuCoJ7aqQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Texans addressed the complaints against Watson, which now include a total of 22 lawsuits.

“We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the letter reads. “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. “While we await the conclusion off these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all…”

Solis is the first accuser to publicly come forward. We’ll see if others follow suit.