The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

First Deshaun Watson Accuser Comes Forward, Reveals Identity

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans takes the field for warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

More than 20 women have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the first one to do so identified herself on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct, held a press conference alongside lawyer Tony Buzbee. During it, she alleged that on March 30, 2020, Watson assaulted and harassed her “in my own home, doing what I love most, massage therapy.”

“I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me,” Solis said.

Solis would go on to say that she has suffered from anxiety, depression and panic attacks as a result of what allegedly happened just over one year ago.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things,” Solis added.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Texans addressed the complaints against Watson, which now include a total of 22 lawsuits.

“We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the letter reads. “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“While we await the conclusion off these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all…”

Solis is the first accuser to publicly come forward. We’ll see if others follow suit.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.