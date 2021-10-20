Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Earlier today, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that Deshaun Watson could be traded to the Miami Dolphins by the end of this week.

“The Texans could finally be getting closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins — a team they play Nov. 7,” McClain wrote, via the Houston Chronicle. “Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations.”

Watson has been mentioned in several trade rumors this year, but the Houston Texans have not yet traded him due to their demands and his legal situation. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

From the look of things, it sounds like the Dolphins are all in on acquiring Watson. Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt doesn’t understand how that’s possible, though.

“I cannot believe an NFL owner, in this current climate especially, would bring in Deshaun Watson and face his fan base with the lawsuits circling that player,” Brandt wrote on Twitter. “No matter how ‘good’ a trade deal they could get.”

There’s no question that Watson is an exceptional quarterback. In 2020, he had 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes.

However, there’s so much uncertainty surrounding Watson’s future in the NFL. Do the Dolphins really want to give up a lot of assets for a player who might not play for a long time?

Only time will tell if the Dolphins want Watson that bad.