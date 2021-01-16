Former NFL Coach Reportedly “Serious Candidate” For Texans Job

A “serious candidate” has emerged for the Houston Texans’ head coaching gig, and it’s a former NFC head coach.

The Texans are in the market for a new head coach after firing Bill O’Brien earlier this season. The hire could make all the difference for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson wants out of Houston, and it may be too late to try and change his mind. But hiring the right head coach could go a long way in how Watson’s future with the Texans pans out.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Vikings head coach, has emerged as a “serious candidate” for the Texans’ gig, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He’ll interview with the organization on Sunday.

The #Texans are conducting several interviews this weekend — including Sunday with #Bills DC Leslie Frazier, who is considered a serious candidate for the head coaching job, per sources. Frazier, 61, took the #Vikings to the playoffs in 2012 and is known as a calming presence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2021

Leslie Frazier has been a head coach once before. He coached the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. Minnesota went 21-32-1 during Frazier’s tenure. He led the Vikings to the playoffs in 2012 after a 10-6 campaign. It was Frazier’s only winning season as a head coach.

Frazier is now the Bills defensive coordinator. He worked wonders last season, but the Buffalo defense appeared to take a step back this season. While Frazier certainly qualifies for the Texans’ gig, he’s not an offensive guru Houston needs.

Deshaun Watson played like a superstar this past season, but it was all for naught. The Texans should prioritize hiring an offensive-minded head coach that can mold Watson and center the offense around him.

Instead, the Texans are zeroing in on a defensive coordinator for their head coaching position. We’re sure Watson will handle this well.