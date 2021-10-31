Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Despite reports from earlier this month that the Miami Dolphins were closing in on a trade with the Houston Texans for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, the latest reports indicate that a deal is unlikely to happen before Tuesday’s deadline.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt had some thoughts on the Watson trade talk. He pointed out that it’s highly unlikely that Watson plays this year regardless of a trade.

Brandt recalled the six-game suspensions that Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott received for their alleged misconduct violations – where no criminal charges were filed. In Watson’s case, there are 22 misconduct allegations and 10 criminal charges. Brandt concluded that there’s “no way” Watson plays this season.

“Talk of a Watson trade is amusing. Commissioner has suspended players (Roethlisberger, Elliott) 6 games for alleged misconduct with one woman and no criminal charges. Now there is alleged misconduct from 22 women and 10 criminal charges. No way he plays (at least) this year,” Brandt wrote.

Talk of a Watson trade is amusing. Commissioner has suspended players (Roethlisberger, Elliott) 6 games for alleged misconduct with one woman and no criminal charges.

Now there is alleged misconduct from 22 women and 10 criminal charges.

No way he plays (at least) this year. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 31, 2021

Since the season began, Deshaun Watson has been a healthy scratch from all practices and games for the Texans.

Watson has been on the outs with the Texans since the end of the 2020 season. While he was willing to report to training camp, he did not play in a single preseason game.

When healthy, Watson ranks among the elite quarterbacks. Last year he led the NFL in passing yards despite going 4-12 as a starter.

If there’s a deal to be made, it’ll be made eventually. But it’s hard to know what will happen in the next 48+ hours.