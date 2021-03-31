Former NFL Executive Shares Details On Player Massages

Shortly after the 21st lawsuit was filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, released a statement that listed the names of 18 female masseuses who vouched for his client.

It was an interesting response from Watson’s team in large part because it proved that he’s worked with a plethora of different massage therapists during his career.

While this could end up meaning nothing, former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt admit that he finds the number of massage therapists that Watson has worked with a bit unusual.

“Making no statement on innocence/guilt of Deshaun Watson, but the number of therapists is unusual,” Brandt wrote. “Many players get massages with standing appointments with same therapist. In Green Bay there were 2-3 that most players (and I) used. Most teams have a couple that work with them.”

Making no statement on innocence/guilt of Deshaun Watson, but the number of therapists is unusual. Many players get massages with standing appointments with same therapist. In Green Bay there were 2-3 that most players (and I) used. Most teams have a couple that work with them. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 31, 2021

Brandt’s tweet pretty much lines up with what former NFL offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod was saying earlier today.

Bushrod said that in his 12-year career he didn’t even go through half the amount of masseuses that Watson allegedly did. The reason why is because players usually get comfortable with certain therapists.

“No way I could have multiple therapists per game week,” Bushrod tweeted. “They get familiarized with you, your body and know your issues and how you’re body responds to massage.”