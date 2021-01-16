Former NFL Star Randy Moss: The Texans Have Failed Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has made it abundantly clear that his patience is running thin with the Houston Texans. He recently signed a four-year deal with the franchise, but it’s possible that he’ll request a trade.

Most of the NFL world supports Watson for expressing his frustration with the front office, including legendary wideout Randy Moss. The Hall of Famer had an emphatic message for the Texans during this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown.

“Just shut up and play, we’re done with that era. If you look at what the Houston Texans have done with Deshaun Watson, there have been some great things they’ve done with him,” Moss said. “But I do believe they have failed a guy like Deshaun Watson.”

Moss brought up the late Texans owner Bob McNair’s old quote about how he “can’t have the inmates running the prison.” He also mentioned Houston’s egregious decision to trade away DeAndre Hopkins.

Obviously the Texans have made some poor decisions from a personnel standpoint, but Moss believes the reason Watson is so frustrated right now is that he’s not being treated with respect.

“I don’t think it’s about football, guys. I think it’s about the disrespect.”

"That era of just shut up and play, we’re done with that …"@RandyMoss defends Deshaun Watson's tweets, saying the Texans failed him. pic.twitter.com/ADeRBJuFlK — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2021

According to Greg Bishop and Jenny Ventras of SI.com, things between Watson and the Texans have deteriorated to the point where he “wants out.”

Houston remains the odds-on favorite to keep Watson for the 2021 season, but Miami and San Francisco are in the mix.