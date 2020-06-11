Former Notre Dame WR’s Message For Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

The Notre Dame football family isn’t very happy with former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson today.

Watson took a shot at the Fighting Irish, responding to a question from former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

“Notre Dame a contender this year or naa,” Boyd asked his followers on Twitter. Watson was quick to respond.

“HELL NO!” Watson replied.

Unsurprisingly, Notre Dame fans didn’t appreciate this response. One former Fighting Irish player shared a message for Watson on Twitter.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool, a second round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, wants to play defense when he faces Watson.

“When we play you … I’m talking to our D-line coach.. and I’m coming off the edge,” Claypool wrote.

We’re guessing the Steelers aren’t going to be on board with that.

Claypool is already earning big-time reviews from former NFL players.

“I love that they drafted Chase Claypool, a big-bodied type of receiver that can go down the field and get the ball,” LaDanian Tomlinson said on NFL Total Access. “And then you couple him with James Washington, who is another deep threat. I think it opens up their offense, some. Also it allows Juju to go back into the slot, guys, where he had his most successful year. Two years ago, he had over 100 catches mostly from the slot. I think Juju is a natural slot guy. I would love to see him go back to the slot and use those other guys on the outside and just attack people down the field.”

Still, it’d be fun to see a wide receiver coming off the edge for the sake of his college football program.