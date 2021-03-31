Former NFL Player Reacts To Number Of Deshaun Watson’s Masseuses

On Wednesday, Deshaun Watson’s lawyer released a statement that included the names of 18 massage therapists. None of them, however, sued the Houston Texans’ quarterback for sexual misconduct.

The 18 masseuses that were named on Wednesday were actually vouching for Watson. This would mean that roughly 40 massage therapists have allegedly worked with the Pro Bowl quarterback since he’s facing lawsuits from 21 others.

Former NFL offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod is a bit confused as to why so many masseuses have worked with Watson this early in his career.

“I played for 12 years, I think I had half of that throughout my whole career,” Bushrod wrote on Twitter.

Bushrod was then asked by a fan if players usually stick with one masseuse for an extended period of time. That question led to an interesting response from the former Pro Bowler.

“Yes. No way I could have multiple therapists per game week. They get familiarized with you, your body and know your issues and how you’re body responds to massage.”

Bushrod isn’t the only former or current NFL player to comment on Watson’s situation. He’s one of the first, though, to provide some insight on an athlete’s massage routine.

It’s way too early to figure out what will come out of all these lawsuits involving Watson. After all, even the Texans said they’ll just have to let the legal process take care of itself.