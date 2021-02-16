Last month, Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly approached the team and asked to be traded.

Rumors immediately started linking Watson to teams all around the NFL. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins became the favorites, do to both teams have multiple first-round picks.

Other teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts were also mentioned in potential trade talks. One former Texans quarterback has a different landing spot in mind, though.

Former Houston Texans quarterback David Carr thinks the Chicago Bears might be a better spot for Watson.

Here’s what he had to say, via NFL.com:

“Chicago to me is a team similar situation to the Indianapolis Colts. They have a great defense. You might even be able to find a way to keep Allen Robinson if you can land Deshaun Watson. For me this makes a ton of sense – even for both sides, really. I think the Chicago Bears might be able to offer the Texans something they might not be able to say ‘no’ to.”

Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to select former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Of course, just a few picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes and the Texans selected Deshaun Watson.

Maybe Pace will finally admit his mistake and trade the farm for a quarterback he should have drafted years ago.