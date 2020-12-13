NFL Owner’s Reaction To Her Team’s Blowout Loss Is Going Viral

The Houston Texans gave their fans – and their owners – very little to be excited about on Sunday afternoon.

Houston was crushed by Chicago, 36-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Texans were blown out by a Mitchell Trubisky-led Bears team. Trubisky threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win over the Texans.

Co-owners Cal and Hannah McNair were shown in a suite box at Chicago’s stadium on Sunday afternoon. While neither of them were enjoying the game, Hannah McNair appeared to be especially bored by it.

A photo of Hannah McNair reacting to Sunday’s blowout loss is going viral.

Hannah McNair is all of us pic.twitter.com/nNliHJysSe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 13, 2020

Houston Texans fans had the same reaction to Sunday’s photo.

“Mrs Hannah McNair embodies all Texans fans in this photo! Looks bored out of her mind!!” one fan wrote.

“Cal McNair’s wife Hannah showing how we all feel as Houston Texans fans!” another fan wrote.

“Hannah McNair posted in the skybox is a mood,” one fan added.

The Texans haven’t had much to enjoy this season. Houston is now 4-9 on the season and the AFC South franchise has officially been eliminated from the playoff race.

Former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be enjoying their downfall, at least.