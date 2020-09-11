Here’s What The Chiefs, Texans Did For National Anthem Tonight

Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, we now have one example of how NFL teams will handle the national anthem this season.

Considering the outspokenness of players and teams regarding racial and social justice this offseason, particularly following the killing of George Floyd in May, many have been wondering what the pregame festivities will look like in the NFL this season.

Before tonight’s season opener, each team did something different. First, the Texans chose to remain in the locker room for “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lined up together on their goal line for “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” For the national anthem, they were on their sideline, with only defensive end Alex Okakor taking a knee.

All those Texans fans who said they'd never watch another game if the players and Bill O'Brien took a knee should be glad they won't be doing that. They're staying in the locker room during the national anthem. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 11, 2020

Texans decided to NOT even take the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. Chiefs ALL stood except for DE Alex Okafor, who kneeled #NFLKickoff #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/xvG2aAapUp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2020

It takes all of us. pic.twitter.com/duLF86ajhb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2020

After the anthems and before the coin toss, the two teams came together for a moment of unity at midfield.

We will see what teams do as the season goes on. The Miami Dolphins have already said they plan on remaining in the locker room as a team for both anthems.

Chiefs-Texans can be seen on NBC.