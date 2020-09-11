The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Here’s What The Chiefs, Texans Did For National Anthem Tonight

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shake hands following a playoff game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans shake hands following the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, we now have one example of how NFL teams will handle the national anthem this season.

Considering the outspokenness of players and teams regarding racial and social justice this offseason, particularly following the killing of George Floyd in May, many have been wondering what the pregame festivities will look like in the NFL this season.

Before tonight’s season opener, each team did something different. First, the Texans chose to remain in the locker room for “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lined up together on their goal line for “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” For the national anthem, they were on their sideline, with only defensive end Alex Okakor taking a knee.

After the anthems and before the coin toss, the two teams came together for a moment of unity at midfield.

We will see what teams do as the season goes on. The Miami Dolphins have already said they plan on remaining in the locker room as a team for both anthems.

Chiefs-Texans can be seen on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.