On Friday afternoon, the Houston Police Department announced it is investigating a claim against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The announcement comes after over 20 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Those women all filed civil suits against the Texans star quarterback, but no criminal case had been filed against him.

However, it sounds like that might be changing in the near future. The Houston Police department announced it is investigating the new claim against Watson, but won’t comment further.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson,” the police department said in a statement. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

The allegations against Watson have grown more troubling with each passing day. To date, 21 women claim that the star quarterback either sexually assaulted them or claimed sexual misconduct against him.

Watson’s lawyer revealed a list of 18 female masseuses who worked on Watson in the past and had nothing but positive things to say about his behavior. However, that doesn’t excuse the numerous civil lawsuits against him.

Now the Houston Police Department is involved.

Earlier this week, Texans general manager Nick Caserio revealed the team’s approach to the allegations.

“It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of that,” Caserio said. “We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But, again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself.”

We’ll have more when it becomes available.