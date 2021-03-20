The Spun

Houston Police Department Responds To Lawyer’s Comment About Deshaun Watson

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

On Friday, Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee provided an update on the troubling allegations surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. During his press conference, Buzbee said that he’s been contacted by the Houston Police Department.

Well, it’s possible that Buzbee may not have actually had conversations with the Houston Police Department about Watson’s alleged behavior off the field.

Following yesterday’s press conference, the Houston Police Department put out a statement denying any contact with Buzbee.

“At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction,” the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

Someone isn’t telling the truth here – whether it’s Buzbee or the Houston Police Department is unclear at this time.

Buzbee claims he’s been in contact with 22 women. As of now, at least seven civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson over sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet throughout all of this. However, his lawyer did put out a statement regarding this dilemma.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”


