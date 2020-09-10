Houston Texans Announce Injury Update For WR Brandin Cooks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be active for tonight’s NFL season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooks has been dealing with a quad issue and was listed as a game-time decision heading into today. However, after testing himself in pregame warm-ups, he’s been given the green light.

This will be Cooks’ first game as a member of the Texans. He was acquired via offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played the last two seasons.

Considering the Texans’ seemingly ill-fated decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins, they are counting on Cooks playing a major role this season.

#Texans WR Brandin Cooks (quad) will be active tonight vs #Chiefs, source said. A good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2020

We’re not sure if that major role will come tonight though. While the seven-year pro is active, ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell warns that his impact may be limited.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is ACTIVE tonight…but it came down to pregame warmups. I wouldn’t rely on huge production. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) September 10, 2020

Cooks is coming off a 42-catch, 583-yard, two touchdown season for the Rams in 2019. Prior to that, he recorded four straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

The Chiefs and Texans will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight on NBC.