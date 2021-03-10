Houston Texans Announce New Role For Romeo Crennel

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced a series of coaching staff changes heading into the 2021 season.

One of the more significant moves had to do with former interim head coach Romeo Crennel. According to a statement from the team, Crennel will serve as the new “senior advisor for football performance.”

That comes after he served as assistant head coach and interim head coach of the course of the 2020 season.

“The Houston Texans announced their 2021 assistant coaching staff today. Below is a complete list. The team also announced that Romeo Crennel will serve as the Senior Advisor for Football Performance,” the Texans said in a statement.

He opened the 2020 season as the team’s assistant head coach to then-head coach Bill O’Brien.

After the Texans fired Bill O’Brien just four games into the season, Crennel took over as interim head coach. He led the team to a 4-8 record in the final 12 games of the season.

Crennel has been with the Houston Texans since the 2014 season when he took over as the team’s defensive coordinator. Since then, he’s worked in various roles on the team’s coaching staff.

Houston hired David Culley, a former Baltimore Ravens assistant, to be the team’s head coach. Lovie Smith takes over as defensive coordinator and Tim Kelly will serve as offensive coordinator.