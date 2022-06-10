Houston Texans Are Signing Veteran Tight End

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans added a new face to their tight end room this Friday, signing Mason Schreck.

In an effort to make room for Schreck on the roster, the Texans cut Darrell Daniels. The former undrafted product out of Washington spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals prior to joining Houston.

Since entering the league, Daniels has 13 career receptions for 122 yards.

Schreck, meanwhile, has played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has only received 55 snaps on offense during that stretch though.

Prior to being drafted in 2017, Schreck was a key contributor at Buffalo. The 6-foot-5 tight end finished his college football career with 107 catches for 1,113 yards and six touchdowns.

As of now, the Texans' depth chart at tight end features Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano and Antony Auclair.

If Schreck wants to crack the Texans' 53-man roster, he'll need to make a noticeable impact in training camp.